"There is more than one way to find business success, but one way is proven – harnessing current science and research."

That's according to Victoria Crone, CEO for New Zealand's Innovation Agency, Callaghan Innovation, and Napier's second Business Breakfast speaker for 2019.

The Napier Business Breakfast, which is run by Napier City Council, happens to fall within TechWeek.

Callaghan Innovation is tasked with helping businesses grow faster, for a better New Zealand, through R&D and innovation.

It recently launched Scale-Up NZ, a free online platform showcasing innovative New Zealand businesses and helping them find funding, talent and partnership opportunities.

Already more than 500 businesses, investors, incubators, co-working spaces and NZ-based multinationals are listed, and this is expected to grow to over 2000 within the next year.

Crone was previously the Managing Director of Xero NZ and New Markets, following executive roles at Chorus and Telecom New Zealand.

She has significant executive and governance experience in technology and innovation.

Also she has been an Independent Director on the boards of a number of companies and organisations in the technology sector, including RedShield, Figure.NZ, Creative HQ and the Hi-Tech Trust.

"There is great momentum but there is much more we can be doing so our businesses stay relevant and competitive.

"While Aotearoa doesn't yet match its peers internationally, we are starting to close the gap. And one thing's for sure — it's innovation that will power the next wave of billion-dollar Kiwi companies," Crone said.

The latest data shows many businesses are cottoning onto this competitive advantage. NZ Statistics figures this year revealed the highest increase in business R&D spend in a decade, increasing by $548 million in the past two years.

"No doubt we are facing an increasingly uncertain future. We have an ageing population, growing old in a warming world that faces monumental environmental challenges.

"Our core industries, which have traditionally been the engine room of growth, are being questioned by a new generation of consumers. And technology is changing so rapidly that we have to run faster just to keep up."

The event at Napier Conference Centre starts at 7am on Thursday, May 23, for a light breakfast and Vic Crone begins 7.30am.

Tickets cost $25 each and registration for the event closes at 5pm on Monday.