The tiny village of Norsewood is gearing up for its biggest day of the year on Sunday when the National Day of Norway is celebrated.

It's a day that brings in many visitors and involves the whole community.

Special guests on the day are Graeme and Judi Mitchell from the Royal Norwegian consulate in Wellington and Tararua mayor Tracy Collis.

The celebration will begin at 10am, starting from Johanna's World in the upper village. A flag raising ceremony will be held before proceeding to the Memorial Oak to pay tribute to the area's pioneers.

From 12pm activities and lunch will be held in the Hovding Hall with entertainment provided by children of all ages.

Norsewood School children have been practising their Scandinavian dancing and learning the Norwegian national anthem.

The Scandinavian cooking competition will again be held and creates a lot of interest. There are sweet and savoury categories and is open to children and adults.

Later in the day expatriate Norwegian Ellinor Blinkshavn will talk about and display Scandinavian costumes and their history. It's an opportunity for the descendants of settlers to wear their bunnard or accessories and to tell their stories.

Once again there wuill be a comprehenisve market at the Wop Wop Wetland Norsewood South.

The celebrations are organised by Norsewood Promotions with assistance from Scandinavian clubs in Manawatū and Dannevirke.

Event spokesman John Ellison said it was all go for the event which is expected to attract around 100 people.

Of special interest will be the construction of a replica of the very first shelter erected by settlers off the Hovding.

"The had to use what ever was available and constructed shelters made from adzed timber and fern fronds, whatever they could get from the bush."