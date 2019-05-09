

An early morning fire has "severely damaged" the upper floor of a house in Wairoa.

Fire and emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar says four fire engines from Wairoa, Gisborne and Nuhaka fought the fire at Campbell St for nearly three hours on Friday.

There were no injuries reported at the incident which started about 2.14am, he said.

The upper floor of the house was severely damaged.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but a fire investigator would be conducting an investigation to determine the cause.

About 5.26am on Friday, four fire engines and one tanker were called to another incident in Hastings.

A fire in machinery inside the Alto Packaging building, on Railway Rd, Hastings was brought under control.

No injuries were reported.