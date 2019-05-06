Dannevirke Fire Brigade responded to three fire callouts in the past week.

Last Tuesday at 1.28pm they were called to a house in Cole St that had filled with smoke after the door on the wood burner had been left open. No action was required.

The Fire Service also responded to two medical call outs, the first on Wednesday at 8.53pm and the second at 7.45am on Thursday. The latter was one of three call outs on Thursday

The second was at 6.35pm and was one of the more unusual when the driver of a car put one of its wheels over the edge of the Allardice Street skatebowl. It was thought it was an out-of-town driver who had tried to turn in the dark and didn't know the skatebowl was there. The fire truck pulled the car out of its tricky position.

Advertisement

At around 10pm the same night a call-out was received to what was identified as an unknown fire but turned out to be a bonfire.

On Saturday night the brigade was called out to Rahiri Care Home where dust on a heater had activated an alarm.