A man who was injured during a fight in Wairoa on Friday is on the mend.

A spokesperson for Hawke's Bay District Health Board confirmed the 30-year-old man was now in a stable condition.

Acting Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths said police were called to a property in Campbell St in Wairoa just before 6.30pm to reports of two men fighting.

The 30-year-old was found with life-threatening chest and head injuries and was flown by rescue helicopter to hospital in Hastings.

A man has been arrested in relation to the event, and will appear in Gisborne District Court this week.

The 38-year-old received minor injuries and has been charged with grievous bodily harm.