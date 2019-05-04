A man who was injured during a fight in Wairoa on Friday is on the mend.
A spokesperson for Hawke's Bay District Health Board confirmed the 30-year-old man was now in a stable condition.
Acting Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths said police were called to a property in Campbell St in Wairoa just before 6.30pm to reports of two men fighting.
The 30-year-old was found with life-threatening chest and head injuries and was flown by rescue helicopter to hospital in Hastings.
Advertisement
A man has been arrested in relation to the event, and will appear in Gisborne District Court this week.
The 38-year-old received minor injuries and has been charged with grievous bodily harm.