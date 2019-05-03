A young woman is in Hawke's Bay Hospital after a single car crash in Haumoana in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said the car hit a power pole on Haumoana Rd about 3.42am and "might have hit a parked car and a fence" but she said the information was "not clear".

Power was out for some time. A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was reported to have serious injuries after the crash while another was reported to have moderate injuries.

A Hawke's Bay hospital spokesperson confirmed the young woman was in the intensive care unit in a stable condition on Friday.

Police said one person had been arrested on an "unrelated matter" after the crash and investigations into it were ongoing.