Eight things to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend:

1 The Beatles Tribute Band Abbey Road

Join us on this journey back in time to celebrate one of the greatest bands ever - The Beatles! The incredibly talented Abbey Road will be performing an amazing musical selection; great music with stunning costume changes.

Taradale Club, 55 Wharerangi Rd, Taradale, Napier: Today, 7pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-beatles-tribute-band-abbey-road/napier

2 Home Composting for Beginners

Advertisement

If you've been having problems with your compost this workshop is for you. Learn how to dispose of your kitchen and garden waste more quickly and produce compost more efficiently. Environment Centre Hawke's Bay, 1004 Karamu Rd North, Mayfair, Hastings: Today, 10am-11.30am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/home-composting-for-beginners/hastings

3 All Weather Destination Market

Not a farmers' market, not a craft market - The Magpie Market has 30-plus stalls each month selling a wide range of products from original art, handmade clothes and toys, collectibles, jewellery and beauty products alongside oils, chilli and bee products, hand-made chocolates and everything in between. Meeanee Hall, Gavin Black St, Meeanee, Napier: Today, 10am-2pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/all-weather-destination-market/napier

4 Japanese Mokuhanga (Woodcut) Artist's Talk and Demo

Sybille is an expert in the area of Japanese Woodcut Printmaking, called simply Mokuhanga. Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier: Today, 10.30am-12.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/japanese-mokuhanga-woodcut-artists-talk-and-demo/napier

5 Napier Library Storytime

Join us on Saturday mornings for fun and excitement as we journey through a collection of adventurous stories and tales all preschoolers can enjoy.

Napier Libraries, Herschell St, Napier: Today, 10.30am-11pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-library-storytime2/napier

6 Hastings Choral: Folk Memories

A concert of folk songs and songs derived from folk songs, presented by Hastings Choral (a 70 strong adult choir), conducted by Joseph Christensen, accompanied by pianist Anna Hansen with soprano soloist Giselle Clements. Taikura Rudolph Steiner School, 505 Nelson St North, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2pm-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hastings-choral-folk-memories/hastings

7 Napier Sunday Market

The biggest market in Hawke's Bay! Well over 60 stalls to explore and featuring live music and buskers. Great range of fresh fruit when in season. Well worth a visit!

Marine Parade Domain, Marine Parade, Napier: Tomorrow, 8am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-sunday-market/napier

8 27th Annual Hot Rod & Classic Car Festival Weekend

Entertainment for the whole family with over 600-plus cars and bikes to see, along with our swap meet sites and trade sites.

A tradition of the Hot Rod & Classic Car festival is to have a central theme and this year is no different. We will be celebrating the pre 75 Muscle Car Era. From stock and mild to wild, there are many great Muscle Cars Marques to honour, in fact so much so we decided it was worthy as this year's feature. We have kids' hot rod rides, bouncy castles, merry-go-rounds and a large variety of food and coffee stalls along with the clubs sausage sizzle with free apples. This year we once again will be running a fashion pageant for the ladies and for the men a Beard Competition. Public gate entry: Adults $10, children 5-13 $3.

Meannee Speedway, Sandy Rd: Tomorrow, 10am.