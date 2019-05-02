A woman is in a moderate condition after being hit by a car outside KFC Hastings.

Police said they and an ambulance attended the incident at 4.10pm on Heretaunga St West.

In another crash later that afternoon no injuries were recorded. Photo / Paul Taylor

The woman is in a moderate condition and has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Although everyone was in shock, the car's passenger said the woman managed to get up straight away after the accident.

"Obviously she was in shock and seemed in some pain, but other than that she didn't seem too bad."

In another crash at the intersection of Ellison Rd and Hastings St North, occupants of two cars were uninjured in a crash at 4.55pm on Thursday.

The intersection was only partly blocked while police worked to clear the vehicles.