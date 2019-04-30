Cornwall Park's autumnal colours have become even brighter thanks to a new mural with a powerful environmental message.

Painted during Easter, the winning design comes from the Nature Murals Competition, part of the KEEP New Zealand Beautiful programme.

The entry of Stan Mans, from Hastings, earned him one of the 10 winning spots across the country.

Titled "Generation to Generation", the artist said his mural idea went further than just appreciating beautiful New Zealand nature.

"A critical part of good stewardship is teaching and guiding the next generation with good values and morals, implanting and nurturing within them the knowledge of care and sustainability," he said.

The design was created on five panels, depicting a timeline as one generation passes the message of care, protection and enjoyment to the next generation.

Needing a wall to paint on, he said he was grateful to Hastings District Council for providing a space at Cornwall Park on the fence behind the bird aviary off Cornwall Rd.

Hastings district councillor Ann Redstone, whose portfolio includes parks and reserves, was delighted to see the finished artwork in place.

"It's really great to see our parks being brought to life with these beautiful murals, which can add a whole new dimension of environmental education to our green spaces."