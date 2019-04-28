

Hundreds turned out for the Country2Coast event with the weather playing its part for all the competitors in its 10th year running.

One of the event organizers and president of the Havelock North Rotary Club John Pollard said that although numbers were slightly down today from last year - with only 380 competitors - people still made the most of the event and good weather.

"The weather was really perfect conditions for the runner's and was much better than what we had last year with it mostly raining."

The event also brought its burst of color and fun with many teams dressing up and competing in various costumes and outfits.

"There were a group of ladies and one guy who wore tutus and wings to look like ferries and another group dressed as superman but nearly everyone got in the mood wearing silly hats or something like that," Pollard said.

Being a fundraising event for local volunteer fire brigades Pollard said the fireman from Havelock North and Haumoana were being cheered a lot by the unhooking crowds.

"They were being cheered and pushed all the way which the crowd seemed to love and they looked like they were having a great time."

The Country2Coast Event is a non-competitive family fun event that utilises the Hawke's Bay Trails between three start points and Farndon Park in Clive. Participants can enter for a 3, 8 or 17km walk or run.