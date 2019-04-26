An infamous Hawke's Bay based artist will be celebrated in an exhibition held in May.

Allen Maddox, who passed away in Hawke's Bay in 2000, was best known for his cross motifs.

Between 15-16 of his pieces, some of which have never been seen before, will be on display at Boyd-Dunlop Gallery from May 17-June 7.

Owner and curator Richard Boyd-Dunlop said he was delighted to show the work of New Zealand's foremost abstract expressionist.

"I think it's going to be a good chance for people to come together and almost remember him.

"He is ingrained in Kiwi art heritage and culture.

"It's a good place to come and reflect on the works and maybe share a story or two about him.

"We have a lot of watercolours, pastels, oils on canvas, there will probably be about 15-16 works on show."

Boyd-Dunlop never met Maddox, but said he was a quintessential "struggling" artist, despite the fact he was known before he died.

"It's a good art story, as well.

"When you look at the paintings you can really feel the author, the mark of the author.

"You can really envisage him there, doing his cross.

"He was very well known here in the Bay – sort of infamous – and I've already heard so many tales of his antics.

"So I hope this is a great way to remember him, and his work, and to start a new dialogue about this very talented and respected artist."

It is thought the cross motif came out of a time Maddox was working as a commercial advertising artist and suddenly came disillusioned by his job, putting big crosses through his work.

While Maddox's work will be centre stage at the exhibition, being shown at front of the gallery, other nationally renowned artists will also be exhibited, such as Pat Hanly, Don Binney, Bill Hammond and Gordon Walters.

It will also show some local artists, and new up and comers.

The exhibition will utilise the new upstairs space at the Boyd-Dunlop Gallery. Many of the works have been in the possession of Maddox's wife, Marilou.

"She's going to be parting with a few of them, so they are directly from Allen basically, they have not gone through a secondary market."