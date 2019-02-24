Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is holding a series of inspiring leadership seminars to help generate and enhance leadership potential from whānau and hapū to local and regional levels.

The first seminar was at the Heretaunga Taiwhenua in Hastings on Friday, February 8 and was a great success.

Attendees shared their desire and reasons for being at the seminar. A large number of past local and regional council and District Health Board candidates were there.

Guest presenter Meka Whaitiri shared tips on how to raise their profile and translate their passion into positive communication to a specific audience.

Advertisement

Among those who attended were Theresa O'Brien and Sally Crown, both from Napier.

Both women are already involved in their communities but they shared their desire to go to the next level of leadership and stand to make a difference in their communities.

The next seminar is in Wairoa on Friday, March 8, with an early start from 7am to 9am at the Vista Motor Lodge, Wairoa.

Iwi organisers want aspiring leaders to attend the seminars as leaders of the future, not just for Māori, but for the whole district and region.

"Our classic saying of "Taku wāhine purotu!" "Taku tāne purotu!" is a measure of how "great and magnificent" people can become as leaders.

"Kaua e hoki i te waewae tutuki, e apa anō mā te upoko pakaru." - Be determined and steadfast in your mission and you will achieve.

So come on all our "wonderful" men and "wonderful" women!

* Ngahiwi Tomoana is Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Chairman of the Board