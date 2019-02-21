A second serious crash has happened in Hawke's Bay, this one blocking the south bound lane on Pakowhai Road.

A police spokesperson said the crash occurred between Chesterhope Rd and Links Rd.

A spokesperson for St John confirmed three people were injured in the crash, one moderately, and two receiving minor injuries.

All three were transferred to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The crash occurred shortly after 6pm. Pakowhai Road had been being used to divert traffic off the expressway due to an earlier crash, although the expressway had re-opened shortly

Motorists are advised to avoid Pakowhai Rd.

