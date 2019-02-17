PTHBTkids170219.jpg

Sofia Boucher Taotahi, 6, and Lars Wivell, 6, at the NBHS annual book fair.

This year maybe the last for a popular book fair which raises funds to send language students overseas.

Held at the school hall on Chambers St, the annual sale raises funds for Napier Boys' High School students travelling to Japan to study language and culture.

Head of languages Robert Arrell, said due to Napier Boys' High School currently undergoing major renovations on a number of different buildings, he didn't think it likely that there would be a book fair next year.

"When the school is undergoing significant renovations it's going to be difficult to continue so we'll just have to put a halt on it at this stage," Arrell said.

Unless, of course, they could find another storage space to house the thousands of donated books.

Young readers make the most the Book Fair, with this year's books selling at just $1 each. Photo / Paul Taylor

The book fair has been going strong for 19 years, each one a major success in getting at least 70 students to Japan to fully immerse themselves in the country, culture and language.

"It's paid for and supported the trips for all these students over the years, so we hope it won't come to an end as it's such a good cause."

Arrell said the renovations had left them no option but to stop the fair until the work was complete, which was going to take some time.

With about 24 pallets, each holding 20 boxes full of books, Arrell said a significant amount of space would be needed to store the donated items.

"We probably get about 10 to 15,000 books each year donated by members of the public. We're very grateful to the team at Print Stock in Onekawa for storing the books for us this year."

With high hopes to continue with the book fair next year, Arrell encouraged anyone who might have some extra storage space to come forward to help the cause.

"We've got thousands of books selling - all for a dollar each - we usually make between $5000-$8000 each year. A lot of the books we sell are second hand, but are generally in good condition."

Arrell said after each sale they barely had any stock left over and due to the fair coinciding with Napier's Art Deco Festival, the sale proved to be hugely popular with visitors from overseas and from across New Zealand.

If you can help with book storage for the annual book fair, contact rarrell@nbhs.school.nz.