

If you thought the weather was perfect for the Art Deco Festival, it's only going to get better.

MetService meteorologist Mark Bowe said a ridge of high pressure will rest over Hawke's Bay for most of the week, with temperatures sitting in the mid 20s with barely any wind to speak of.

"It won't be as hot as last week, but Hawke's Bay has got some good high temperatures there, sitting between 21-25C for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There will be some morning cloud clearing and then fine with light winds. The ridge which is sitting above most of the North Island is hanging on, bringing in those settled conditions.

"It will be hanging around right up until Friday."

While the region had experienced fairly unusual weather throughout the summer, farmers were left scratching their heads at the lush green pastures, but Bowe said they were now getting the weather they were used to.

"It's certainly going to be a dry week, but there will be some relief on Friday as there will be a bit of rain."

MetService forecasters were also continuing to monitor the activity across the tropics.

The focus was currently on Tropical Cyclone Oma which is currently a Category 2 cyclone, located west-northwest of Vanuatu and is expected to track southeast towards New Caledonia.

While gradually strengthening to a Category 3 intensity, OMA was expected to move north of New Caledonia later Sunday.

Weatherwatch said in the next 48 hours ahead they would have a better idea as to whether or not the first tropical storm of the year to bring some level threat to New Zealand would make a direct hit or would head in another direction.