Pan Pac has suffered yet another setback in repairing its leaking pipe.

Work was expected to get under way this month. However residents will have now to wait until March at the earliest for a resolution.

In September, the pipe was found to be leaking treated wastewater from Pan Pac's wastewater treatment plant into Whirinaki Beach. It was occurring about 70m from Whirinaki Beach Rd rather than the usual 2.4km.

In a letter sent to residents today, managing director Doug Ducker said they were planning to proceed with the fibreglass patch solution pitched in February.

Advertisement

It will involve winching a cleaning probe through the pipe and then immediately installing patches to the damaged sections, Ducker said.

"Constraints on the supply of materials and equipment have required us to find an overseas supplier resulting in the potential repair date being extended into March."

Ducker said they are also exploring a repair solution that uses Swiss technology to insert a linear inside the pipe from above the water line out to the existing polyethylene pipe.

"This is a reliable method for isolating contact with the original steel pipe and reducing the risk of subsequent failures."

The public are advised to avoid swimming and collecting shellfish within 150m of the pipeline.