The new Kete Kai pop-up cafe, made largely of recycled materials from the Hawke's Bay Airport terminal re-development project, has turned into a popular visitor attraction.

Designed by New York City architect Michael Zaragoza, who has moved to Napier as part of the Arrow International team, the cafe features a taste of Hawke's Bay combining the regions horticultural and Art Deco elements.

Hawke's Bay Airport's commercial manager Dean Smith said as well as servicing customers, who are wanting to grab a quick coffee as they go by, the pop-up cafe design has also become a popular topic of conversation.

"People are intrigued to learn more about the design and how we've used materials and finishes from those already being used during construction," said Smith.

"We are always looking for ways to reaffirm our commitment to sustainability so when Michael suggested recycling otherwise redundant materials left over from the construction site; we thought it was a fantastic idea."

Zaragoza, who enjoys taking a hands-on approach to building, said the design was inspired by the region's horticultural sector with its rustic wooden slats and glossy red benchtop representing rough-hewn crates overflowing with succulent Hawke's Bay produce.

The vertical fins are also a nod to the streamlined classicism which characterises Art Deco, for which Napier is so renowned, Zaragoza said.

Based in the new arrival hall, which is temporarily separate from the departure area, the cafe is open to all passengers and airport visitors.