Fashion lovers will make the most of the Madness in the Mall Art Deco Market which is coming to Hastings this week.

On Thursday, February 14, Art Deco enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on authentic, affordable clothes, shoes and accessories for the Art Deco Festival which begins this week.

With the stallholders lined up, as well as the Twin City Stompers, Born to Move, and the Floorless Dance Studio for entertainment, it will be a day to remember, according to Hastings City Business Association board member Natasha Bird.

"There's always a big crowd with a great vibe at the market, and there is something for everyone. Art Deco is a festival our whole region gets into – a celebration of our history and our culture," she said.

"They have everything from vintage second-hand to new clothes, jewellery and accessories; you can have your makeup and hair done in those amazing Art Deco styles – so you are all ready for the what is one of our biggest festivals.

"Many of the retailers along the strip also put on their finery, adding to the incredible atmosphere."

The market runs from 10am to 8pm in the central city plaza, Hastings.

The business association organises the Hastings District Council-funded Madness in the Mall Art Deco Market.

"It is an event that adds to the vibrancy of our city – helping to make it a great place to work, shop and do business," Bird said, "and that's what we are all about."

The Art Deco Festival runs from February 13 to 17.