Mail might come late for Hawke's Bay man Troy Callib Wallace, who has been sentenced on three charges of importing ecstasy.

He appeared before Judge Geoff Rea on Friday morning in the Napier District Court on Friday morning.

The 23-year-old was living at home in Napier last year when Auckland customs intercepted a mail package addressed to him on April 17, containing 0.4 grams of the class B drug.

Days later they discovered another parcel also addressed to him which contained 4.4 grams of the same drug and advised the Napier Police Station.

On May 18 a search warrant was executed at Wallace's address where police discovered a cellphone, with text messages confirming that he had ordered it.

The messages also confirmed that one package had arrived at his address in May last year.

Mail stops were put on Wallace's address and on May 28, another package was halted at the Napier Mail Centre.

It was found to contain 4.9 grams on MDMA.

According to the summary of facts, Wallace had been using a TOR browser installed on his cell phone to access "The Dark Web" in order to order the drug from overseas suppliers.

He told police that the MDMA was ordered on the behalf of others, but some of it was also for him.

With no previous convictions, Wallace was sentenced to eight months' home detention which was to be served from Monday, February 11.

He was also ordered not to possess or consume any alcohol or synthetic drugs and to undergo any rehabilitation programmes instructed by his probation officer.