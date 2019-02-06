

The "heart" and watering hole of the Tikokino community is up for sale.

Sometimes referred to as the Sawyers Arms Hotel, but better known as "The Tiko", the 1864-built Central Hawke's Bay pub is on the market for the first time since it was bought by Tony Tyson and Jo Hardwick-Smith in 2012.

Since that time, they've stamped their own identity on the establishment that has served the district for more than 150 years.

The Outlaws Motorcycle Club call it their "church", it hosts a weekly "Handle" and "Gentlemen's" clubs, Daisy the cat is a permanent fixture and the odd punter arrives on horseback and parks their steed up in the back paddock.

Advertisement

In 2014 the pub was a finalist in the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence, in the Best Country Hotel category.

Former owner Paula McCutcheon triumphed as Hospitality Personality of the Year in 2010, just a year and a half after her husband, Mark, was murdered.

With friends and family she spearheaded a major renovation of the establishment and went on to pioneer a new era at the landmark tavern.

Marketed by Property Brokers, the iconic State Highway 50 landmark has a large bar and cafe area, garden bar with a playground for children, a dining room used for various functions, upstairs accommodation, a large commercial kitchen, small cafe kitchen and owners' flat behind the bar.

The bar area has five leaners with stools, a low table and chairs and three couches. There is a large fire place, a pool table, jukebox, two televisions and a cosy fire.

During summer's warmer weather the bi-fold doors at the end of the bar are opened.

There's also a Sober Check Breathalyzer for patrons to use.

The settlement of Tikokino was founded in 1863 by the government of the day as a saw milling town and hence, the Sawyers Arms has been on site for 150 years.

The motto is "Enfolding her Sawyers unto her bosom and holding them fast since 1864".