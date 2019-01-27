

After shipping delays from Italy, the Waipawa and Districts Centennial Memorial Pool is on track for opening in late February.

The Pool Project was consulted on in Central Hawke's Bay District Council's 2018-2028 Long Term Plan.

Council committed $650,000 in the first year of its Long Term Plan to the two-stage project, with the first stage a new 25-metre pool and recreation/learn to swim pool with accessible ramps into both pools and new treatment and filtration.

A community project group is fundraising for the balance of about $550,000 for the project.

Due to open in December, the opening was delayed after major shipping delays from the manufacturer in Italy.

The arrival of major pool components had a significant impact on the construction programme which was outside of the local contractor's control, extending the overall programme by nearly three months.

"While it's been disappointing that delays have occurred, we're looking forward to seeing the Waipawa and Districts Centennial Memorial Pool open," says Doug Tate, group manager customer and community partnerships.

"Though late, it's going to be a great asset for the Central Hawke's Bay Community".

Community funding for the project continues, with the Waipawa Pool Project Reference Group well on the way to achieving the $550,000 of community funding for the project still needed.

While the Project Reference Group already has planning for several fundraising ideas underway, local fundraising ideas, financial contributions or those able to volunteer time towards helping support fundraising events are still needed.

Anyone wanting to make financial contributions or support the fundraising efforts can contact the project's funding co-ordinator Pip Burne by email pip.burne@gmail.com or follow the project on the Waipawa and District Centennial Memorial Pool facebook page.

Planning for the dawn blessing and official opening is underway, with an official opening date and event to be announced this week.