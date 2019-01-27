Totara College principal Debbie Max will head into her 26th year at the Christian school this year with as much love for her job as ever before.

But Miss Max, whose name has become synonymous with Totara College, wasn't sure the role of principal was for her initially.

Having trained as a teacher, she then became a missionary in India before a brain haemorrhage meant she had to return home to New Zealand. She then taught in her home district of Nelson and Christchurch before heading north to Dannevirke.

But she admits she didn't realise where she was coming to.

"I just got on the plane and thought I was going to Dargaville," she said. "But Totara College welcomed me with open arms, first as a teacher, then acting principal for six months. I vowed and declared I wouldn't be principal again, I just love teaching. But the then principal Ray Green called me in and said, 'you are it'."

At first Miss Max's principal role involved signing the cheques and she remained in the classroom.

"The board chairman encouraged me to take on the full principal's role and during the first five years I had to find my way into the job and I found it hard," she said.

"Now I love the work of a principal, especially because I've a great staff. I'm what you call a team player. We work together and I need others to feed off."

Miss Max said the biggest thing she needs to take her special character school forward is a lift in student numbers. The school ended 2018 with 64 students, with five teaching staff at what is designated an area school and three part-time teachers.

"It's a lovely student/teacher ratio especially because of the ACE (Accelerated Christian Education) programme it requires more hands-on work by the teachers," she said. "I think we have the best of both worlds, ACE which is a good foundation for learning and all the other curriculum areas as well.

"It's a joy to see young people following the Lord and a lot of them do and as educators we are lucky to see the change in children. Seeing our older students working well with the young ones is one of the joys of this job."

Cath Cameron has been office administrator at Totara College since 1991 and said Miss Max is extremely supportive of her staff.

"She's a real team player, she looks at her staff needs and will often say, 'how about I relieve in your class today?', giving them release time. And our students love Miss Max's office, she has a whole heap of treasures, the children can share. She loves to tease and she has a great rapport and huge patience, it's something I admire about her."

Mrs Cameron said Miss Max is much appreciated by staff, students and parents and family associated with the school.

Miss Max said she's very proud of the good reputation the school has. "There's a lot of pride in seeing our students achieve," she said.

Each year students from Totara College make a visit to India, but this will be the first time Miss Max won't be joining them.

"I do love it there and it's close to my heart," she said. "I've been sick in the past year and it's taken it's toll, but my neurosurgeon said it's a miracle I am still a principal. I'm lucky I'm surrounded by staff and families who care."

At 61, Miss Max admitted she is one of a number of ageing teaching staff in Dannevirke, but Totara College is fortunate to be fully staffed with great relievers.

"We are very blessed," she said.