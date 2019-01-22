

Police and road safety co-ordinators from the Horizons Regional Council carried out roadsafe vehicle checks and breathtesting in Woodville last Friday night, in the same week two people died in a motor vehicle crash at Papatawa.

The anniversary weekend road stop of 600 vehicles was aimed at the key targets for police - building public trust and confidence and keeping roads safe for everyone.

"The majority of people were really receptive to the stop," Debbie Webster, the Horizons Regional Council's road safety co-ordinator for Tararua and Horowhenua, said.

"It's a good thing for the police to be seen in this light, carrying out roadsafe vehicle checks."

At the same stop last year three people failed the breath test; this year no-one failed.

"It was a great result," Webster said.

The police involved said they particularly enjoyed this type of activity - making sure people are safe on the roads. Last year 379 died on New Zealand's roads, one more than in 2017. During December 2018, 15 of the deaths were car or van drivers, as well as 10 passengers. Five were motorcycle/motor scooter riders, one pillion passenger, one truck driver and one truck passenger and one pedestrian.