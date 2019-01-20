Motorists approaching the Waikare Bridge at the foot of the Waikare Gorge on State Highway 2 north between Napier and Wairoa can expect to be greeted by temporary traffic lights.

They can also expect slight delays while work is being carried out at the bridge site.

NZ Transport Agency contractors are installing new guardrails on the bridge so the temporary traffic controls have also been installed for safety reasons.

At four other sites on the highway temporary speed restrictions are in place along with stop-go signalling as works are carried out.

Surface repairs are under way around Morere hill, seal widening and repairs are being carried out at sites between Putorino and Tutira and tree-felling is taking place beside the highway around the top of the Devil's Elbow.

That work will mean additional delays for road users.

Contractors are also working on seal widening between Te Aute and Otane on SH2 south as part of a safety upgrade programme.

Slight delays can also be expected as temporary speed restrictions have been put in place.

On SH50 around the Glencoe Gorge the road has been reduced to one lane with a give way system in place.

The stretch was affected by a drop-out during heavy rain a few months ago.

Drop-out repairs are also being done on SH38 between Wairoa and Lake Waikaremoana around the Terapatiki Bridge and a temporary give way system has also been put in place there.

While no major works are being carried out on SH5 between Napier and Taupo, motorists can expect to come across roadmarking crews between Tarawera and Eskdale and are advised to drive with caution around the mobile roadmarking machines.