A driver has serious injuries after crashing into a median barrier on State Highway 5.

A police spokesperson said one lane of the highway was blocked off after the van, heading towards Taupo, crashed into the barrier about 8.10am.

Police, fire and a St John ambulance were at the scene.

The lane was still blocked at 9.30am while police and the fire service worked to clear the road.

No detours were available.