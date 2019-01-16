After a week of rain clouds over Hawke's Bay there's golden light, and 30 degree temperatures, at the end of the rainbow.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said Saturday would bring clear skies over Hawke's Bay, with a high of 29C in Napier, and 30C in Hastings.

The overnight low will be 20C in Hastings and 21C in Napier.

Sunday will be mainly fine, although there may be some isolated showers around the ranges.

Napier would get to 29C again, with Hastings getting to 27C, and an overnight low of 16C and 15C respectively.

Monday is also set to be fine, with a westerly wind, and a high of 28C in Napier, and 27C in Hastings.

Overnight temperatures would remain in the mid teens.