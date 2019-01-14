Road repairs, new construction work and a tree-felling programme in the Devil's Elbow region of State Highway 2 north will mean a string of delays for motorists using the stretch.

NZ Transport Agency spokesman Oliver Postings said the tree felling work was now under way adjacent to the highway around the top of the Devil's Elbow.

When felling was taking place there would be stop-go signalling in place, along with speed restrictions.

Temporary speed restrictions are also in place at four other works sites along the highway between Napier and Wairoa.

Advertisement

Construction of a new passing lane between Bay View and Hawke's Bay Airport is continuing and lane shifts, pushing traffic to one side of the road, are in place.

Road crews are also carrying out seal widening and repair work at Morere, Waihua and Matahoura.

At all sites speed restrictions will be in place and Postings said motorists could expect occasional delays for stop-go signalling.

Impacts on travel times could be up to five minutes.

On the southern stretch of SH2 between Hastings and Dannevirke safety improvement work involving seal widening is under way at sites in the Te Aute to Otane area.

Speed restrictions will be in place and some delays can be expected with signalling in place at times.

Contractors have also begun an annual roadmarking programme on SH5 between Napier and Taupo, between Tarawera and Eskdale.

"The work is done as a mobile operation and care is needed when passing the road marking vehicles," Postings said.

The work would have little impact on travel times.

Continuing slip drop-out works at Glencoe Gorge on SH50 and Terapatiki on SH38 between Wairoa and Waikaremoana would also have minimal impact on travel times with temporary give way signs in place.