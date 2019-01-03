Hawke's Bay Police are responding to a three-car crash in the small settlement of Raupunga, near Wairoa.

A police spokesperson said the crash took place before 8pm on State Highway 2, in a 70km zone, otherwise known as the 'Coastal Highway'.

The rescue helicopter, NZ Fire Service and St John Ambulance Service were on their way to the scene.

"The cars are blocking the road and there are people limping," the spokesperson said.

"It doesn't appear that anyone is trapped and there's a lot of people helping out. There are five patients, some of them have moderate injuries, but one person may have a serious injury."