Hawke's Bay police are investigating a robbery which took place at an address in Hastings.

The robbery occurred about 1.30am on Friday, December 28, on Jellicoe St.

A police spokesperson said that a woman, who lives at the address, was punched after disturbing the offender before he escaped on foot.

The offender is described as Maori, between 35 to 45-years-old of a tall, solid build with a short beard and curly hair.

Initial inquiries suggest this is an isolated incident and police say the wider community shouldn't be concerned.

Police are asking that those with information about the investigation please call Hastings Police on 06-873 0500 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.