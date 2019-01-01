

The Norwegian Jewel is just one of three cruise ships to grace Hawke's Bay's shores this week as Napier Port expects one if its busiest seasons yet.

A port spokesperson said in the 2017-2018 season 57 cruise ships berthed at Napier Port, but this season 72 ships are expected.

Passenger numbers have also risen, going from 103,000 to 125,000 people, excluding crew.

"Based on a Statistics New Zealand report, passenger spend is expected to top $28 million this year," the spokesperson said.

The Ovation of the Seas - the largest cruise ship to come to NZ - is calling at Napier six times this season, with its first visit on January 7.

The 347.08m long cruise liner can carry up to 4905 passengers and 1300 crew. The ship's stand-out feature is the popular skydiving simulator or the impressive "NorthStar", which allows users to float 90m above the sea, giving unparalleled views of the ocean and destinations.

The Viking Orion also called for the very first time last week - with the ship's crew and port staff having a traditional ceremony on board to mark the maiden call.

"The ship and the port exchange a plaque - it's a maritime tradition that goes way back, and occurs any time a ship calls at a port for the first time."

The Majestic Princess also arrived in Napier for the first time this season. The 330m long ship is the second largest cruise liner to have sailed to the shores of Napier after the Ovation.

Along with the influx of tourists, Hawke's Bay had no shortage of visitors from around New Zealand with campsites and hotels fully booked for most of summer.

Waipataki Beach Camp manager Shane Ashforth said the camp was fully booked out until January 7.

"We're 15 per cent up for the month of December so that's really cool and we're full up. We've been turning people away," he said.

"We can fit a total of 155 people in the camp and we're booked out until January 7 and then we drop to about 70 per cent capacity."

Ashforth said the camping ground was a unique spot for some, with the same families visiting for the last 25-30 years.

"We're getting grandchildren of families coming back, so that's really special."

Kairakau Beach Campground as well as beach homes were filled to the brim with holidaymakers who were enjoying the sunshine on New Year's Eve.