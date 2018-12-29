Look out for a new Mustang cruising the streets of Hastings after a gambler in the city struck it lucky in Lotto's Christmas promotion.

A total of 19 in Hawke's Bay are able celebrate the silly season with an extra tipple after winning one of Lotto's bonus prizes.

Someone from Hastings took away one of 10 Ford Mustang Ecoboost 2018s.

400 people also won $5000. Twelve of them were from Napier, one from Hastings, one from Havelock North, and four from other smaller parts of Hawke's Bay.