Despite a strong presence on Hawke's Bay roads this summer, police say many motorists are flouting basic safety rules.

Yesterday (Friday) morning, police conducted checks near Farndon Park where eight motorists were caught using their cellphones and two weren't wearing seatbelts.

Police said the main concern was 40 people were caught driving over the speed limit by the nearby speed camera, despite uniformed officers on the side of road.

Sergeant Paul Ormerod said it "highlights people's inattention to how fast they are going".

Advertisement

"I think the message really is 'please be wary of the speed you are travelling in heavy traffic conditions'."

However, Ormerod said they had "really good compliance" during their first checkpoint on Thursday in Taradale with no cellphone or seatbelt tickets issued.

However, two disqualified drivers were caught.