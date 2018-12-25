Hawke's Bay wine producers are working on boosting exports to Canada from as soon as next month.

A total of $4.5 million worth of trade tariffs on New Zealand wine will be scrapped through the new Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans‑Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) free trade deal with 11 countries.

The deal has already been ratified by six countries, including Canada.

"The Canadian market is the fourth largest export market for New Zealand wine, and is growing at 17 per cent year on year," Craggy Range Winery general manager Aaron Drummond said.

Advertisement

"It is a market into which Craggy Range is putting considerable effort at the moment, so we welcome anything that reduces barriers for New Zealand wine."

From December 30 New Zealand will gain tariff-free access for all wine into Canada. In addition, Peru will eliminate tariffs for bottled still wine and Mexico for sparkling wine at entry into force.

The 11 countries involved in the CPTPP are New Zealand, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore, and Viet Nam.