For seven years Napier man Simon Kay has been a familiar face at the Pacific Surf Life Saving Club, ensuring beachgoers are safe during the summer.

And now he has been recognised as among the best in the country, having recently completed his advanced lifeguard award.

Based at Fitzroy Surf Life Saving Club, the three-day National Lifeguard School saw 20 volunteers from around the country learn advanced skills including rock rescues, rescue helicopter operations, and advanced first aid, as well as undergo rigorous fitness challenges.

Simon Kay (right) during the National Lifeguard School in New Plymouth. Photo / SLSNZ

And while, the 21-year-old is arguably at the peak of his career in the field, he is not stopping anytime soon, with a love of helping budding lifeguards at the front of his mind.



"I am really looking forward to taking the knowledge I learned over the weekend and helping develop the junior lifeguards around my club and the area hopefully one day become advanced lifeguards too."

He started when he was just 14 years old, slowly working through all the qualifications, while volunteering and soon gained a position on the regional lifeguard team.

During the course, Simon Kay (pictured) advanced his skills in a number of areas including rescue helicopter operations. Photo / SLSNZ

Kay says it "ticked a lot of boxes" for him.

"You get to volunteer, which is really good to give back to the community, but it is also really rewarding for yourself in the sense that you get to do a lot of personal development while you do it."

However, it does have its challenging moments.

"It can get quite challenging, to not be too specific, but when the surf gets quite big and the conditions start to deteriorate ... that's when you have to be on that extra high alert and you are starting to make decisions like should we close the beach? And how are we going to make sure we keep everyone safe today?"

While Kay will still be involved with the Napier club, he plans to join a Wellington club, while continuing to study meteorology next year.