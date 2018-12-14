A kinetic sculpture designed to move with the wind - reflected in the name of Haumoana (sea breeze) - will be opened to the public next week.

The Elixir of Life sculpture created by local artists Riks Terstappen and Amy Lynch is being erected outside the Haumoana Community Hall on the corner of Haumoana Rd and Beach Rd as part of the Te Matau-a-Maui Art & Heritage Trail.

The 5.5m structure with seven stems curving toward each other and outward, supports spinning light aluminium buds that will twist and turn according to the prevailing wind.

From its earliest days the Cape Coast was popularly promoted as one of the healthiest places to live and retire with many residents living well into their 90s.

Newspaper reports in the 1950s and 60s claimed seven air streams met over Haumoana and worked in combination with the ozone rising from the smash of the ocean on the stony beachfront, reinforcing the belief that the coastal area was a health haven.

The popular camping and recreational area formerly known as Clive Grange, had its name changed to Haumoana in 1913 at the request of locals. In today's terms the Cape Coast might be described as "a blue zone", a term coined by National Geographic where people tend to live the longest and healthiest lives, striking a balance in lifestyle.

Riks Terstappen, one of Hawke's Bay's best-known sculptors has made a name for himself working with found objects and creating innovative designs and structures by cutting and welding steel.

His works are in many private collections around the country. His public works, including the ruru (morepork) overlooking Kohupatiki marae and his collaborations with other artists including Jacob Scott and the late William Jameson are evident in public spaces in Hawke's Bay.

Amy Lynch, a UK-born artist based in Whakatu, works in steel and metal having taken on commissioned works and collaborations since 2014 including involvement in the Marine Parade Viewing Platform, a 3.5m koru at the entrance of Lucknow Primary School in Havelock North and community tables in Hastings CBD.

She describes herself as "a playful, creative maker", often working considerately with found materials.

"It's my first collaboration with Riks. We both have our own distinctive styles so it's a lovely mix of our visions and was a lot of fun to create," Lynch said.

"I think the region has needed a public art trail for a long time so it's quite an honour to create the first art work on the trail."

Amy Lynch and Riks Terstappen have been working on the Elixir of Life for the past six months. It is being installed this week and will be officially blessed by Tom Mulligan of Matahiwi Marae during a public opening by Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst at 10am on December 18.

Elixir Vitae is one of eight public artworks being commissioned by the Cape Coast Art & Heritage Trust that will accompany the existing discovery panels placed between Black Bridge and Clifton.

Additional works will appear over the next year along with information kiosks at both ends of the Te Matau-a-Maui Art & Heritage Trail.