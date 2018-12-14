Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on offer this weekend.

1. Cox Partners Christmas at the Park

Come and enjoy a celebration of Christmas at our free to enter family-friendly Christmas event - held for the first time at the HB Regional Sports Park in Hastings. This year features very special guest Geoff Sewell of Amici Forever and supporting artists Blue Saloon & Danica Bryant. Our ever-popular face painting and confidence courses for children and teenagers are free again this year. The event is strictly alcohol and smoke free.

Sports Park Hawke's Bay, Percival Rd, Hastings, Hawke's Bay: Today, 2pm–9.45pm

Information:https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/cox-partners-christmas-at-the-park/hastings

2. Fiesta of Lights

There's so much more to see at our 20th anniversary celebration ... Dazzling light displays scattered along a tree-lined trail are surrounded by thousands of sparkling fairy lights. Started in 1998 our holiday light event has grown in size and offers a fun experience for young and old.

Hawke's Bay A & P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Today, 9pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/fiesta-of-lights/hastings

3. Trinity's Music Vespers for Christmas

Trinity Methodist Church's summer season of Music Vespers continues. This month's musicians are: Four's Company Performance Choir. The wonderful and talented people of Four's Company could not resist putting on a Christmas Concert. So come and enjoy a twilight-concert programme of "glorious music celebrating the joy of Christmas".

Trinity Methodist Church, 32 Clive Square East, Napier: Today, 7.30pm–9pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/trinitys-music-vespers-for-christmas/napier

4. A Christmas Cracker

Octavius invites you to take time out from the busy whirl of pre-Christmas shopping and socialising to sit back, relax and enjoy a concert of some of our favourite festive music. We'll sing a little bit of everything, from traditional carols to upbeat jazzy arrangements of popular Christmas songs. And the ticket price includes a sumptuous supper after the show!

All Saints Church, 23 Puketapu Rd, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 2.30pm – 4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/a-christmas-cracker/napier

5. The Greatest Showman and Sleeping Beauty

Briar Horrocks Studio of Dance presents The Greatest Showman. The story of P.T. Barnum and his circus, with its cast of infectious performers. Together they create show business. Bringing Clowns, Lions, Unicorns, Peacocks and Flowers together. P.T. Barnum, his wife and two daughters rise from poverty to stardom. Add some magic from the deep and introduce Mermaids, Sea Anemones and of course Ariel herself and it becomes a showstopper not to miss. Senior pupils perform Sleeping Beauty and Liz Davey's contemporary items in the second half. This show is suitable for all ages.

Napier Municipal Theatre, 119 Tennyson St, Napier: Today, 11am and 6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/the-greatest-showman-and-sleeping-beauty/napier

6. Black Barn Growers' Market

The market season opens with the new season's asparagus, strawberries and artichokes and finishes as summer comes to an end with stone fruit, peppers and beans. As well as all the seasonal produce, the market is crammed with freshly baked bread, locally roasted coffee, flowers, meat, pickles, olive oil, organic veges, lavender products, etc.

Black Barn Vineyards, Black Barn Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9am–12pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/black-barn-growers-market/havelock-north

7. Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products. There is nothing like buying fruit and vegetables, freshly baked breads, meats, cheeses, preserves and sweet treats direct from the source.

Hawke's Bay A & P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am–12:30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/hawkes-bay-farmers-market/hastings

8. The ABBA Show

Far from being "just another cover band", The ABBA Show is a full-scale theatrical production featuring 2.5 hours of live musical performances, a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects and all the dancing an ABBA fan can handle.

Napier Municipal Theatre, 119 Tennyson St, Napier: Tomorrow, 7pm–9.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/the-abba-show/napier