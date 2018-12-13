

Members of the Hastings City Pipe Band made an executive decision to keep up with the times and have changed their name.

The band, with a history spanning more than six decades, will now be known as Hawke's Bay's Caledonian Pipe Band

The term 'Caledonian' is an historical acknowledgement of an earlier band which existed in Hastings in the 1940s.

The name is the only change that's been made, with the group's characteristics and band members remaining the same.

The band has nurtured some of New Zealand's leading pipers and drummers over the years, shaping them into expert musicians.

Founded in 1951, not only has the band continued with local public performances, but competed in contest grades at both a national and provincial level.

As the years went by there was a feeling among members that while preserving their long rich history, they also had to embrace a more provincial mindset and open their doors to young people of the greater Hawke's Bay region, as well as drawing upon the strengths and experience of local talent.

The band opened its 2018-19 competition last Saturday at Palmerston North and their season would continue with contests at the Turakina Highland Games in January, the Paeroa Highland Games and Tattoo in February and at the Napier Soundshell on March 16.

After decades of friendly rivalry, the Hawke's Bay Caledonian Pipe Band and the Napier Pipe Band intend to work together after signing a collaboration agreement.

Their main objective was to create, structure, recruit, teach and encourage youth in the art of piping and drumming.

Member since the band's foundation, Ken Tobin , said it was exciting times, not only for the two bands, but for piping and drumming in Hawke's Bay.

"Both bands are committed to working hard to see the academy take shape and having many more able young people join in the fun of Scottish culture here in the Hawke's Bay region.

"Last month's Armistice Day Commemoration at Clive was the first time that the two bands performed as one. The second time was at Napier Christmas Parade."