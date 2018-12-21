Work to make a multimillion-dollar residential subdivision ready for 67 new houses is under way in Napier.

Te Awa Land Development Company has begun ground work on the new luxury subdivision "Te Awa Fields", fronting the Maraenui Golf Club.

Company spokesman Marcus Hill said the company was pleased to be breaking ground with its latest offering.

"We are pleased to be commencing construction, and look forward to completing what will be a continuation of the high quality offerings in the Te Awa area.

Advertisement

"We have designed the development to provide a range of sections for different stages of life, from the larger sections who we expect to attract families, through to the smaller sections for people who are downsizing.

"We have designed the mix of sizes to promote a sense of community, and avoided the homogeneous approach of presenting many lots the same size.

"We see the benefits of a mixed demographic neighbourhood, where section sizes promote communities of all ages and stages."

Hill said the development placed an emphasis on sections shaped to maximise the movements of the sun, and views across the golf course. Covenants were also in place to protect the integrity of the development.

The civil contracting would be completed by Fulton Hogan, with completion of Te Awa Fields expected in August, next year.

The subdivision, located at the western end of Hunter Drive, with some sections facing the Maraenui Golf Course, would cater for a variety of needs.

Sections range from 338sq m to 808sq m for sale at fixed prices from $279,000 to $339,000, through Tremain Real Estate.

Hill said about one-third of sections had already been sold.

With minimum construction value for each new property at $1500 per square metre to build and a minimum house size of 150sq m - meaning new houses would be at least $225,000 each - the development should result in a high-end neighbourhood feel.