Napier's summer Splash Zone will not go up before Christmas due to pollution in Pandora Pond.

The popular inflatable attraction at the pond was orginially due to be installed on Monday, December 3, but Napier City Council has said it will not being going up this month.

"It definitely won't be installed this side of Christmas, and the situation will be reviewed in the New Year," a spokesperson said.

"NCC along with Hawke's Bay Regional Council is continuing with working towards more permanent solutions to the estuary's water quality issues with other stakeholders including Mana Ahuriri Trust and Te Komiti Muriwai o te Whanga."

They said everybody had a responsibility to think about what was going down the stormwater drains, for example not putting paint down the drains and washing your car on grass rather than pavement.

"People also need to be mindful of where their litter ends up, trying to make sure it doesn't get blown into drains."

They said council had committed $20.6 million on stormwater improvements, and $25.7m on wastewater improvements over 10 years.

"The long term plan is clearly focused on water and a number of core infrastructure projects, including the above mentioned wastewater and stormwater improvements."

As well as delaying the installation of the splash zone, the pollution in Pandora Pond forced the swim leg of the IronMaori event, garnering criticism from MP Meka Whaitiri and Hawke's Bay regional councillor Rick Barker.