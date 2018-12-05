Christmas is coming late for Central Hawke's Bay this year with Santa late in delivering the components of the Waipawa and Districts Centennial Memorial Pool, planned to open in December.

The Waipawa Pool Project is a two-stage project, with Stage 1 the installation of a new pool and filtration, following the failure of the pool shell and reticulation in 2017. After community feedback, the project was made a priority in the 2018 Long Term Plan, with the Central Hawke's Bay District Council funding $650,000 towards the $1.185 million project with the balance underwritten by the council and raised by the community.

Despite ordering the pool early from the Italian Manufacturers, manufacturing and shipping delays while it was in transit in Singapore from Italy mean the pool is now not due to get here until December. Construction is otherwise on target.

"It's a disappointing outcome for all involved. It means Christmas will come a little later than planned for the Waipawa and Districts Centennial Memorial Pool," says Doug Tate, group manager Customer and Community.

"Our local contractor Jacob's Construction has gone out of its way to see the pool delivered on time - unfortunately things like shipping delays are completely out of everyone's control."

A new opening date will be confirmed shortly, anticipated in the new year. The council will be providing local splash out events in Waipawa as it did during the closure of the pool in 2017.

"One positive of the delay is that is provides the community with greater time to fundraise the community share for the project," says Bruce Stephenson, chair of the Waipawa Pool Project Committee.

"We are on our way, however still need the communities support to see the project over the line and prepare for Stage 2."

A total of $148,000 of the $550,000 balance has already been raised, with the community's support for the project still required.

People can support the project by becoming a pool sponsor, by sponsoring a drop or a lane, suggesting and supporting fundraising ideas or events or by making a donation. Donations can be made at any council service centre or library or through www.chbdc.govt.nz

For more information and updates follow the Waipawa and Districts Centennial Memorial Pool on Facebook or go to www.chbdc.govt.nz