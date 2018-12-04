For the families of two Flaxmere "heroes", having their loved ones honoured in the annual calendar is a source of immense pride, but also, one of sadness.

Jacob Poulain and Frank Jones will forever be remembered, along with 16 other heroes and heroines in the 2019 Flaxmere Heroes Calendar.

The initiative was launched by the U-Turn Trust in 2010 by Hastings district councillor and ambassador Henare O'Keefe.

Speaking at the launch in Hastings last night, O'Keefe said it was a signal that "Flaxmere is an opportunity, not a liability.

"It never ceases to amaze me, the calibre of people that come out of Flaxmere."

Poulain was 73 when he died in September.

He was an active member of Flaxmere Age Concern, served as a member of the Flaxmere Licensing Trust for 11 years and is a foundation member and Patron of Te Aranga Marae.

Poulain's widow and former Flaxmere councillor, Keriana Poulain said Jacob had a "humble and gentle heart".

"He was full of encouragement, full of love and was a very determined man. He was a foundation and a standing rock for everyone that knew him," she said.

Frank Jones, along with his wife, Tangi, have both been recognised for their sporting achievements nationally and internationally, but it is their input into the lives of hundreds of young people, through foster care, which has seen them featured in the calendar.

He was unaware he was going to be featured, before his passing in January. And Tangi says it has taken 12 months to get her head around the accolade.

The calendar, which is sponsored by Totara Health, will be hand-delivered to every house in Flaxmere.

2019 Heroes and Heroines:

January - Frank and Tangi Jones

February - Jacob Poulain

March - Aitutaki Enuna Hawke's Bay

April - Bruce Grimshaw

May - Frank Gerbes

June - Cazna Jade Johnson-Whakaue (Peterhead School), Matekairoa Butler (Flaxmere College), Malachi Waitere (Irongate School), Dante Taylor (Flaxmere Primary School), Pale Afu (Kimi Ora Community School)

July - Shelley Pritchard

August - Kate and Dave Connell

September - Peleti Oli

October - Taurus Taurima

November - Jeremy Tatere Macleod

December - Parehuia Shepherd