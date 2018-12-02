Evy Businesses were given the opportunity to decorate a Christmas tree at the Salvation Army in Napier, and the event is now open to the public. Sammy Millar from the Salvation Army said they had almost 300 people through the doors at the army's Tait Dr headquarters in the first three days. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $2 for children, with the proceeds going towards helping people in Napier. People can vote for their favourite Christmas tree, and voters also go in the draw to win one of the trees. The business that created the favourite tree will take out the People's Choice award and a trophy. The event runs until Thursday, and keep an eye out for some of the trees on sale in Salvation Army family stores.