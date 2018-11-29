An "increased risk of illness" has again led to the temporary closure of Pandora Pond.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board advised of the suspension of recreational activities, following water quality sampling carried out by Napier City Council and Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

They said rainfall and tidal influences have resulted in increased levels of contaminants being found in the samples.

Since the discovery, signs have been installed to advise users at the Humber Street Reserve.

"We are aware this will affect planned events. Event organisers have been informed and will be in touch with participants to advise decisions around the use of the pond."

Napier City Council has been carrying out twice daily weekday water testing of the Ahuriri estuary since September.

Last summer, the pond was closed for a month. The contamination was found to be caused by cow faeces and birds.