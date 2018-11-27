Countdown stores across the country are donating trollies of goodies to the Salvation Army to help families in need over the festive season.

Every Countdown store in the country has donated $500 worth of items to the Salvation Army, and have also set up trollies for the public to donate goods.

Store Manager at Countdown Napier Philippa Reston says it is a great opportunity to give back, especially at this time of year.

She said the stores prioritise the basics, such as canned food and rice, but they also try to put a few more luxurious items into the trolley, such as shampoo.

She said the public can either donate goods bought in store, or alternatively, bring in non-perishable items from home.

They would also welcome presents for children.

Brenton Millar, from the Salvation Army, said it wanted to be able to give people hope over the Christmas season.

"We want to give people hope by giving them food at Christmas, so that they can then use the money to spend on other important stuff like power bills."

He said the gesture by Countdown was magnificent.

"It's helpful, beneficial, boosting the hope in people. Many times when people come in to receive food they are overawed by what they receive, especially at this time of year."

He said across New Zealand the Salvation Army would be helping 17,000 individuals and families over the festive season.

The Salvation Army will also be running a Christmas tree showcase in Napier.

The Napier Salvation Army complex will be decked out in Christmas trees, sponsored by various businesses.

"We're just charging $5 per adult and $2 per child, 12 and under, to come in and walk through this big, Narnia-type Christmas tree experience."

The show case opens this Friday.