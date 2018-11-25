Fashion will take centre stage next February when the 2019 Napier Art Deco Festival once again transforms the city back to the Art Deco era and showcases the best Hawke's Bay has to offer to the world.

The 2019 Festival has a fashion focus with the main event being Art Deco Fashion on the Foreshore on Saturday, February 16.

The catwalk runway show will present unique collection pieces, newly designed Art Deco inspired works from local and national designers and even some Art Deco wearable arts designs.

The bulk of the show has been created but Art Deco Trust Festival director Glen Pickering says they are still looking for a few more local designers especially for the wearable arts section.

"Having the fashion focus has given us the opportunity to explore and develop our Art Deco world," Pickering said.

"We really want to bring Art Deco fashion to life in a completely new way. Working with local and national designers who combine the inspiration of our Art Deco heritage and history with their theatrical and artistic talents to create a piece for the show is very exciting," he said.

Another area Art Deco Trust wants to engage the local community in is models for the fashion show.

They are calling for registrations of interest from women and men 14 and older who are confident and eager to be involved in this once in a lifetime opportunity.

"We're all about celebrating local talent so finding ways to get the community even more involved is fantastic. The event will be massive, with a big run way in the Sound Shell and lots of entertainment. It's fashion and entertainment on an international stage so it's a great opportunity for people to show off their talents".

The 2019 Fashion Focused Festival will have everything including a fashion style hub, fashion displays and talks, costume competitions, luncheons with stylists and experts, photo booths and much more.

For more information on how to take part as a designer or model in Art Deco Fashion on the Foreshore please email festival@artdeconapier.com or phone 06 835 0022.

The 2019 Napier Art Deco Festival starts on Wednesday, February 13 and runs through to Sunday February 17, 2019.

To view the programme, book tickets and for more information go to www.artdeconapier.com