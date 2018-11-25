Umbrellas should be at the ready as people head back to work after the weekend, with rain expected throughout the week.

"It's not looking like a great week," MetService meteorologist Cam Coutts said.

"We're looking at rain today - it should be a bit brighter in the afternoon but there could be some heavy rain around, then there's even more rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. There could be some heavy stuff around on Wednesday. It eases away on Thursday.

"So, it's looking to remain unsettled."

Temperatures would hover around 20c for the week, with overnight minimums around 13c or 14c.

"We just have a low pressure system that's sort of mainly out over the Tasman and it's bringing down a lot of moisture from the northwest and swinging it around on to the east coast, and that low pressure systems sticks around well into the week."

MetService also said that on Wednesday and early Thursday, there was a moderate risk of warnable amounts of rain in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

The forecast rain will top off a slightly damp month for Hawke's Bay.

Since the start of the month Napier has seen 41.8mm of rain, while things have been even wetter in southern Hawke's Bay - so far this month, Dannevirke has recorded 51mm of rain.