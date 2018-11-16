Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on offer this weekend.

1. Run Red for Children

Save the Children are asking people to Run Red and be sponsored as part of a fundraising event called Charlie's Challenge anytime from now until November 27. This is to help children who have had to run for their lives.

Anderson Park, Kennedy Rd, Taradale, Napier. Today, 8am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/run-red-for-children-parkrun/napier

2. Saturday Night Music Session with Annabelle and Ash

Annabelle & Ash, an acoustic music duo with a country-folk twist, are regular weekend performers around the bay. They play original music, and have more than 400 cover songs of all styles.

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier. Today, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/saturday-night-music-session-with-annabelle-and-ash/napier

3. Peak Trail Blazer

Not just for the super fast, the Peak Trail Blazer is a trail run for all. Run or walk, team or individual, corporate or school, super fit or not so, young and old.

Te Mata Peak, Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North. Tomorrow, 8am-12pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/peak-trail-blazer/havelock-north

4. Napier Full Day Sail On Spirit of New Zealand

This is a chance to enjoy the unique experience of sailing on a tall ship. Enjoy the day out on the ship, help set sails, take a turn at the helm or sit back and enjoy the experience.

Port of Napier, Breakwater Rd, Napier. Tomorrow, 9am-4pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/napier-full-day-sail-on-board-spirit-of-new-zealand/napier

5. Church Road Live - Summer Sessions

This is a great event for people of all ages to enjoy.

Church Road Winery, 150 Church Rd, Taradale, Napier. Tomorrow, 12pm-4.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/church-road-live-summer-sessions/napier

6. Show Me Shorts - The Sampler

This selection includes some of our most vibrant, fun and heart-warming shorts from New Zealand and around the world. It's a great way to sample what Show Me Shorts is all about.

MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier. Tomorrow, 2pm-3.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/show-me-shorts-the-sampler/napier

7. Dance Starz

The star-studded dancers from Heather Brunsdon School of Dance proudly present Dance Starz. Ballet, jazz, tap, lyrical, contemporary, musical theatre and hip hop, entertainment suitable for the whole family.

Napier Municipal Theatre, 119 Tennyson St, Napier, Hawke's Bay. Tomorrow, 2pm and 6pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/dance-starz/napier

8. Trinity's Music Vespers

Music Vespers contains elements of a concert and a worship service; offering an opportunity for reflection through the notes of music and verse. It is a new take on an old service.

Trinity Methodist Church, 32 Clive Square East, Napier. Tomorrow, 7pm-8pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/trinitys-music-vespers/napier