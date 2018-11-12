The sound of the chimes echoed among the crowd at 11am. The wave of silence that followed was poignant.

But more so was the cacophony of sound - the bells rang out stronger than before and horns blasted - the time for quiet reflection was over. It was a joyous celebration.

Christopher Wilson from Deco Bay Brass plays the Last Post. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bunches of white balloons floated high above the Hastings clock tower, where more than one hundred people gathered exactly one hundred years since the guns of World War I fell silent.

Former Labour cabinet minister and current Hawke's Bay regional councillor Rick Barker spoke at the service, pushing through the tears during his recollection of the effect the war had on his grandmother.

Advertisement

"My grandmother mourned the loss of [her brother] all her life, the pain never eased. She was one of many."

A young girl proudly wears the medals of someone close to her. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Of the 250,000 men of eligible age in 1914, nearly 100,000 served overseas. More than 18,000 New Zealanders died as a result of the war and more than 40,000 were wounded.

The Hastings War Memorial lists 262 names of those killed in action in the War. Almost three times that many came home injured.

"The losses can only be described as catastrophic," Barker said.

Ross Mitchell attended the service on behalf of his father-in-law who served in World War II, proudly wearing his medals on his chest. "It is about remembering him and all they went through".

Dot Vercoe travelled specially from Palmerston North. Her grandfather was an ammunition's driver during World War I, and her father too served in the same role during World War II.

Club Hastings RSA representative John Sturges said it was a "significant day".

"It had a huge affect on the country and it is appropriate that we celebrate today."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst said "Armistice Day gives our communities the opportunity to acknowledge the loss and trauma of the World War I, as well as time to reflect on the peace and hope of its closure".

Local commemorations were held at the Memorial Square, where Napier Mayor Bill Dalton and MP Stuart Nash were among the guest speakers.

Napier City councillor Kirsten Wise spoke at the Taradale Clock Tower, where crowds also gathered.

Napier Port added its voice to these celebrations, with ships in port sounding their horns

to join the Roaring Chorus.

Port people working in the container terminal and other parts of the port are also invited to sound their horns for the Roaring Chorus.