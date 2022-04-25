Napier's Freeman White successfully turned his hand to self-portraiture. Photo Supplied

Freeman White's mirror image could fetch him $20,000.

The Napier artist has made the final cut out of 351 entries for the prestigious biennial Adam Portraiture Award for his submitted piece Self Portrait from Life - painted in one sitting using a mirror.

Known widely as a landscapist, the portrait represents a return by the artist to the traditional technique of observational painting, yet the subject and clothing seat this piece firmly within the genre of contemporary realism.

His gaze looks off to the left as he is caught in the act of self-observation.

The energetic and direct brushwork bring vitality and life to the painting, which is done in the Alla Prima technique of working wet-on-wet in undiluted oil paint.

Born in Hawke's Bay in 1979, White's creative career developed early.

At 26 he won the Adam Portrait Award and now has a number of works in the permanent collection of the NZPG.

The artist is represented by Sanderson Contemporary Gallery (Auckland), Boyd Dunlop Gallery (Napier), Milford Galleries (Dunedin, Queenstown)

Organisers said the competition, sponsored by The Adam Foundation and presented by The New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata, "highlights the power of portraiture and celebrates New Zealanders and the portrait painters who represent them."

The winner and runner-up will be announced on Wednesday, May 26.

Their work will be showcased in the NZ Portrait Gallery in Wellington from May 27 to August 14 after this. The exhibition will be touring nationally.

Most of the works will be for sale, giving admirers and collectors the opportunity to purchase.