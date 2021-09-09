Art Focus: Challenges and triumphs in lockdown

Artist Katie Baptiste delivers her artwork to CAN to be included in the Hawke's Bay Art Guide exhibition.

CAN general manager Lisa Feyen.

By Lisa Feyen

At Creative Arts Napier the recent lockdown brought about some challenges, and some triumphs.

We are proud that with some hard work, we have been able to reschedule the exhibitions that you would have missed over the last four weeks.

This demonstrates the resilience of our arts community, who could hardly wait to bring their new artworks into the building once the doors were open at level 2.

So, first up in the Main Gallery is The Hawke's Bay Art Guide Exhibition, a group exhibition that offers a taster of some of the beautiful artworks you will encounter on the Hawke's Bay Art Trail.

Enjoy about 35 works of art by professional local artists featured in the Hawke's Bay Art Guide, all of which will be available to purchase.

We don't need to tell you that investing in an artwork not only brightens up the walls you've been staring at over the past few weeks, but supports local artists who really need your help right now.

The Hawke's Bay Art Trail is a regional open studio event that will take place on October 23 and 24 throughout Hawke's Bay. More information on the Art Guide publication and the Art Trail is available at: www.hawkesbayartguide.co.nz.

Upstairs on the mezzanine level, you will find an exquisite treasure of an exhibition, which is touring New Zealand and Australia, by the Print Council of Aotearoa NZ.

Postcards from the North and South is a collection of 118 postcard-sized fine art prints by NZ printmakers in collaboration with Australian printmakers. Members' prints are exhibited around the country, while raising awareness of printmaking and their organisations.

Come and see the beautiful variations that printmaking as a medium has to offer, in a small size suitable for your pocket! All postcards are available to purchase.

While you're visiting, catch the extension of Clayton Gibson and Dennis Greene joint exhibition Square Edge 2 in the CAN Small Gallery.

The artists enjoyed an opening celebration just a few days before level 4 started. So, to make sure everyone has a chance to view this exemplary work, it will be on display until Thursday, September 23.

Forty years ago the artists had their first exhibition together. Their work was exhibited in Square Edge Community Arts Centre in Palmerston North where they were both first year teacher's college students.

Square Edge 2 is their second joint exhibition and has given the artists not only the opportunity to exhibit together again, but to rekindle an old friendship that goes right back to their extension art class at Ilminster Intermediate in Gisborne.

Sadly, during lockdown level 4 we had to make the call to postpone I See a Girl which was due to take place on Saturday, August 28. We are excited to announce that we have tentatively set a new date, which is Saturday, November 6 subject to Covid levels (we need to be at level 1, folks so keep your fingers crossed).

This one is for the whole family, kids included. It features live music from local songster Sarah Terry, set against a backdrop of contemporary images from the whimsical world of visual artist Rachael Stone.

An engaging, positive self-esteem dialogue will be reiterated throughout the evening in song and animated artwork. Sarah and Rachael hope to inspire their audience to reflect on how imperative it is to comprehend one's worth on this planet.

Ideal for families, this event is set to be a special and intimate gig, with dancing encouraged.

Doors will open at 5pm. Refreshments including hot food will be available for purchase prior to the performance, along with merchandise.

Tickets are $25 per adult (16+) $15 per child (under 16) and will be available soon.

Another event we had to postpone was the gala opening and exhibition of the much anticipated 2021 Hawke's Bay Art Review. This will now take place in November, with a date to be confirmed this week.

Earlier this year submissions were invited from local emerging and established artists in painting and drawing, printmaking, sculpture, photography, multi-media, design, textiles and ceramics from artists throughout New Zealand, who have close connections to Hawke's Bay.

All the galleries at Creative Arts Napier will be dedicated to displaying 61 selected works, from a total of 174 entries. CAN is delighted that Tyson Campbell kindly agreed to be the guest selector for the 2021 Hawke's Bay Art Review.

The date for the gala opening is yet to be confirmed but we are hoping that guest selector and curator Tyson will be able to attend and award the Gordon Harris/Team Coldicutt Premier Award of $2000 plus six highly commended awards of $200 each.

Of course, as time progresses we will be rescheduling all of our creative workshops and evening classes to comply with the current restrictions.

Keep an eye on the CAN website for more information, and follow the Creative Arts Napier Facebook page for updates. Enjoy level 2, and don't forget we have beautiful handmade masks for sale here at CAN by the talented Sue Weston. Come and see us soon, we have missed you all.

■ We look forward to welcoming you to CAN, 16 Byron St, on your next visit. Ask us about the benefits of becoming a Friend of CAN, and don't forget we are open seven days per week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm.